Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier took a shot at LeBron James for his hairline during a media day photo shoot.

The six-year NBA veteran posted a few photos from the shoot and tweeted them out on Monday. They featured the same photo with different zooms. The first photo was the wide shot. The second photo was a closeup of Fournier's face. The third shot was a very closeup shot of his hairline.

"Media day 2018. King James, hit me up bro," Fournier tweeted.

This is far from the first time an NBA player has dissed James for his hairline. Former teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh took shots at the King's aging process when they wished him a 27th birthday back in 2011.

Media day 2018 💁🏻‍♂️@KingJames hit me up bro. pic.twitter.com/Pm0znVTYDp — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) September 24, 2018

"I don't think you're 27, but that's what you tell us," Wade said. "I've been around and had an opportunity to see you grow. From an 18-year-old kid that had the [hair] line to 27-year-old man that don't have one."

James dissed himself in an October Instagram post when he said he wished he could take off part of his beard and velcro it to the top of his head.

Wade later told ESPN that James is jealous of his hair. James joked that he does all of his interviews with his head tiled back so that you can't see his hairline level.

The Magic and Los Angeles Lakers face off on Nov. 17 in Orlando.