World Series: Astros rebound for Game 3 win over Nationals

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon throws out a baserunner during the second inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa scores on a single by Josh Reddick in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starter Zack Greinke throws against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa scores on a single by Josh Reddick as Robinson Chirinos stands by in the second inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Michael Brantley hits an RBI single in the third inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez reacts after pitching out of a jam against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles hits an RBI triple in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals baserunner Ryan Zimmerman scores on a triple by Victor Robles in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera misses a ball hit by Houston Astros slugger Michael Brantley in the fourth inning during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is congratulated by Carlos Correa (1) after scoring on a single in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles stands on third base after hitting an RBI triple in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner throws out Houston Astros batter Carlos Correa during the fifth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke throws out Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals slugger Asdrubal Cabrera doubles in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos rounds the bases after hitting a home run as Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez looks down during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner is hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros baserunner Kyle Tucker (L) is tagged out by Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner after a rundown in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals slugger Trea Turner reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos (C) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Mark Abraham/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros closer Roberto Osuna (R) is congratulated by catcher Robinson Chirinos after defeating the Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and Josh Reddick celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros closing pitcher Roberto Osuna celebrates after defeating the Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates after hitting a home run against Washington Nationals pitcher Anibal Sanchez during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the 2019 World Series on Friday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros climbed back into the World Series with a 4-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park to cut their deficit to 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Astros star Jose Altuve doubled twice and scored each time and starter Zack Greinke worked out of multiple jams to help Houston end the Nationals' eight-game winning streak, which was tied for the longest in a single postseason.

Greinke, the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner, threw only 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and three walks, but managed to allow only one earned run. The Astros sent out five relievers after Greinke's departure, with the bullpen allowing only two hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

Josh Reddick delivered an RBI single in the second inning to push the Astros in front. Michael Brantley plated Altuve with a sharp grounder up the middle that bounced off Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez's glove to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

Nationals center fielder Victor Robles answered with an RBI triple down the left-field line in the fourth, cutting Washington's deficit to 3-1.

Brantley singled to right field and scored Altuve again in the fifth, and Robinson Chirinos belted a solo home run in the sixth to clinch a key victory in the series for the Astros.

The wild-card Nationals were unable to produce in clutch moments, going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 runners on base.

Sanchez, who took a no-hitter into the eighth inning of his last start, allowed four earned runs on 10 hits across 5 1/3 innings against the Astros. He struck out four and walked one.

Game 4 of the series is scheduled for Saturday night at Nationals Park. Washington is expected to start Patrick Corbin, while Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he will send out rookie Jose Urquidy.