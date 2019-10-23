World Series: Juan Soto, Nationals defeat Astros for 1-0 lead

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer celebrates his RBI double in the eighth inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel (10) shares a moment with teammate Jose Altuve after hitting a two-run double against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros outfielder George Springer (R) steals third on a wild pitch in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve singles against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hits a two-RBI double against the Washington Nationals in the first inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starter Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals in the third inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles misses the ball while attempting to stop Houston Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel's single in the third inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (R) celebrates his solo home run against the Houston Astros with teammate Howie Kendrick in the fourth inning during Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto hits a two-run double against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) gestures toward the dugout after singling against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton jumps as he attempts to make a catch in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle (R) hugs catcher Kurt Suzuki after earning the save Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates his two-run double against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Juan Soto came up clutch with three RBIs as the wild-card Washington Nationals earned a 5-4 upset win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series opener.

The Nationals earned their first World Series victory in franchise history after breaking Astros ace Gerrit Cole's 19-game winning streak. Washington got a game-tying solo home run from the 20-year-old Soto, who had a two-run double four innings later that provided the game-deciding runs.

Soto finished with three hits and a stolen base against the Astros. Ryan Zimmerman also homered to back Nationals starter Max Scherzer to the win.

The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning after Yuli Gurriel doubled to deep left. Jose Altuve and George Springer each scored, putting Scherzer in an early hole.

Zimmerman belted a solo homer in the second and Soto smashed an opposite-field shot onto the train tracks high above the wall in left field during the fourth to tie the score at two runs apiece.

In the fifth inning, Adam Eaton singled to right to score Kurt Suzuki. Shortly later, Soto smacked a two-run double to left field, boosting the Nationals' advantage to 5-2.

Astros outfielder George Springer sparked a comeback with a solo home run to center in the seventh inning. In the eighth, he came through again with an RBI double to cut Houston's deficit to 5-4.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the save, giving Washington a surprising Game 1 victory on the road.

Scherzer allowed two earned runs on five hits across five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Cole gave up five earned runs on eight hits across seven innings. He recorded six strikeouts and walked one.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Houston.