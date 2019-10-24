Trump to attend World Series if there's a Game 5

President Donald Trump said he will attend the fifth game of the World Series on Sunday if there is one. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to attend the World Series on Sunday if the Houston Astros can fend off being swept beforehand.

The Astros are scheduled to take on the Washington Nationals Sunday if they can eke out a win in either of the next two games on Friday and Saturday as they trail in the best of seven-games series two games to none.

During the presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to racing icon Roger Penske, Trump told reporters that he was planning to attend Sunday's game.

Asked if was to throw out the first pitch, Trump joked he didn't think he'd be able to.

"I don't know. They're going to have to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor," he said in an apparent reference to the bullet-resistant vest he may have to wear in that situation. "I'll look too heavy. I don't like that."

Earlier Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said they were planning to attend.