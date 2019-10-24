World Series: Washington Nationals crush Houston Astros to take 2-0 lead

Washington Nationals second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera looks up after the Nationals beat the Houston Astros 12-3 in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals remained in full control of the World Series with a 12-3 win over the Houston Astros to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Nationals were locked in a 2-2 tie throughout the game but exploded for 10 runs in the last three innings to secure a victory in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Washington opened the game with two runs in the first after third baseman Anthony Rendon doubled home Adam Eaton and Trea Turner. Astros slugger Alex Bregman answered with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at two runs apiece.

Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg battled Astros ace Justin Verlander for six innings until Kurt Suzuki broke open the game in the seventh. The veteran catcher blasted a solo homer in what turned into a six-run inning following three walks, three singles and multiple defensive lapses by the Astros.

The Nationals added two more runs in the top of the eighth on a homer by Eaton and an RBI single from Asdrubal Cabrera. Michael Taylor belted a solo shot to left field in the ninth to boost the Astros' lead to 12-2.

Houston scored one run in the final inning on a solo home run by Martin Maldonado.

Strasburg allowed two earned runs on seven hits in six innings against the Astros. He struck out seven and walked one. Verlander gave up four earned runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking three.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night when Anibal Sanchez takes the mound against the Astros' Zack Greinke in the first World Series game in the nation's capital since 1933.