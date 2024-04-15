Advertisement
April 15, 2024 / 6:54 AM

Orioles 2B Jackson Holliday, baseball's top prospect, gets first MLB hit

By Alex Butler

April 15 (UPI) -- Jackson Holliday jumped on a 99-mph inside fastball, sending the pitch into right field, for his first MLB hit in a Baltimore Orioles win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Baltimore.

The second baseman hit the single in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 6-4 victory Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Holliday went 1 for 4 with a run scored.

"I saw a first-pitch slider and I was able to take it," Holliday said on the in-stadium broadcast. "Then I knew a heater was coming.

"I was glad to be able to square it up and get a hit."

Holliday, 20, made his MLB debut Wednesday in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. He went 0 for 11 with an RBI and two runs scored through his first three games.

Holliday struck out in his first two at-bats Sunday, pushing his opening skid to 0 for 13. He returned for the 14th at-bat of his career in the bottom of the seventh. Third baseman Jordan Westburg started the half inning with a single to left field. Holliday came to the plate next, with the Orioles trailing 4-3.

He watched an 89.3-mph slider miss the strike zone before settling in for the second pitch of his exchange with relief pitcher Abner Uribe.

The right-handed pitcher then tossed in his 99.3-mph fastball, to the right of the middle of the zone. Holliday pulled the pitch to right, sending the ball rolling to outfielder Sal Frelick and pushing Westburg to third.

Westburg came home during the next exchange when shortstop Gunnar Henderson singled to right two pitches later. Catcher Adley Rutschman grounded into a double play in the next exchange, but Holliday scored on that play to give the Orioles a 5-4 lead.

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser homered in the eighth for the final run of the night. That 422-foot solo shot came off a 2-2 fastball from relief pitcher Hoby Milner.

Orioles starter Corbin Burnes allowed six hits and three runs, including two earned, over five innings. He was not on record for a decision. Relief pitcher Yennier Cano allowed two hits and one run over 1 1/3 innings to earn his second win this season. Closer Craig Kimbrel allowed two hits and no runs in the ninth to earn his third save of 2024.

Center fielder Cedric Mullins and designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn each recorded two hits, including one home run apiece, for the Orioles. Henderson went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored in the victory.

Designated hitter William Contreras and center fielder Blake Perkins each homered for the Brewers.

The Orioles (9-6) sit in second place in the American League East, 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Yankees (12-4). They will host the Minnesota Twins (6-8) at 6:35 p.m. EDT Monday in Baltimore.

