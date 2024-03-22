Trending
MLB
March 22, 2024 / 4:22 PM

Orioles' Jackson Holliday, MLB's top prospect, to start season in minors

By Alex Butler

March 22 (UPI) -- Infielder Jackson Holliday, the top prospect in baseball, was reassigned to minor league camp and will not be in the Baltimore Orioles' opening day lineup, the team announced Friday.

The Orioles also reassigned catcher David Banuelos, infielder Coby Mayo, infielder-outfielder Connor Norby and right-handed pitcher Albert Suarez and optioned outfielders Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers to minor league camp.

Their spring training roster now includes 38 players.

Holliday went 14 for 45 (.311), with two home runs and six RBIs and 15 strikeouts through 15 appearances at spring training.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft -- and son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday -- hit .323 with 12 home runs, 75 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 125 games last season in the minor leagues.

He hit .297 with a home run, nine RBIs and four steals in 20 minor league appearances in 2022.

The Orioles will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in a spring training game at 6:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Sarasota, Fla. They will play the Los Angeles Angels in their season opener March 28 in Baltimore.

