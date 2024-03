1 of 5 | Veteran slugger J.D. Martinez hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and the New York Post about the agreement Thursday. Martinez will be paid $4.5 million this season and $1.5 million, annually, in deferrals from 2034 to 2038, according to the terms of the pact. Advertisement

The 36-year-old, who confirmed his decision to join the Mets on Instagram, must pass a physical to complete the transaction.

Martinez spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 13-year veteran owns a career .287 average, with 315 home runs over 1,522 appearances.

Martinez smashed 33 home runs with 103 RBIs and hit .271 over 113 games last season with the Dodgers.

He spent his previous five seasons with the Boston Red Sox, winning a World Series with that franchise in 2018. The six-time All-Star hit a career-best .330 that season, with 43 home runs and an MLB-high 130 RBIs. Martinez smacked a career-high 45 home runs in 2017, which he split with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

The right-handed slugger also spent time with the Houston Astros. He entered the league as a 20th-round pick by the Astros in the 2009 MLB Draft.