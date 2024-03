1 of 5 | Starting pitcher Blake Snell won his second Cy Young Award last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. The left-handed pitcher confirmed his decision to join the Giants on social media. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the terms of the agreement Monday night. Snell, 31, posted a photo of himself wearing a Giants uniform on Instagram. Advertisement

Snell went 14-9 with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA over 32 starts for the San Diego Padres en route to his second Cy Young Award in 2023. He went 21-5 with an American League and career-best 1.89 ERA over 31 starts in 2018, when he claimed his first Cy Young Award.

He owns a 71-55 record with a 3.20 ERA over 191 career appearances. Snell entered the league as a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016.

The eight-year veteran joined the Padres in a 2020 trade from the Rays. He is expected to join a starting rotation that also features Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Jordan Hicks and Alex Cobb.

The Padres owned the No. 2 ERA in MLB (3.73) last season, while the Giants ranked No. 11 (4.02). Padres starters were the best in baseball (3.69 ERA), while Giants starters ranked No. 10 (4.12).

The Giants will host the Kansas City Royals in a spring training matchup at 10:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. They will battle the Padres in their regular-season opener at 4:10 p.m. Thursday in San Diego.