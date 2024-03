1 of 5 | Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito played for three different teams last season, including the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was expected to start on opening day, is out indefinitely because of a right elbow injury, manager Alex Cora told reporters at spring training Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. "We got news on Lucas," Cora said. "He felt some discomfort in his elbow in his last outing. We are going through the process right now and looking for all the information. We will have more probably at the end of the week. Obviously, we are concerned about it. Advertisement

"He is going to miss some time. How long, we don't know yet. We are in the process of still gathering information, but obviously it's not a good day for us."

ESPN reported that initial imaging showed the Giolito most likely sustained a partially torn UCL and flexor strain. If those injuries are confirmed, he could miss the entire season.

Giolito joined the Red Sox in January on a one-year deal, that includes an option for 2025 and can be worth up to $38.5 million. The right-handed pitcher split time with the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians last season, logging an 8-15 record with a 4.88 ERA in a league-leading 33 starts.

Advertisement

The White Sox traded the 2019 All-Star to the Angels in July. He joined the Guardians a month later off waivers. Giolito, 29, has a 61-62 record with a 4.43 ERA over 180 career appearances. He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Washington Nationals. The Nationals traded Giolito to the White Sox in 2016.

Giolito appeared in two spring training games for the Red Sox. He allowed two hits and four runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Red Sox will host the Tampa Bay Rays in another preseason matchup at 1:05 p.m. EST Tuesday in Fort Myers.

They will play the Seattle Mariners in their regular-season opener March 28 in Seattle.