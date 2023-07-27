Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 27, 2023 / 9:03 AM

Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito

By Alex Butler
1/5
Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito went 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts this season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Starting pitcher Lucas Giolito went 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA in 21 starts this season for the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels added another quality starting pitcher to their rotation, acquiring Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the teams announced.

The Angels and White Sox announced the swap Wednesday night. The Angels will send the White Sox minor-league catcher Edgar Quero and pitcher Ky Busch in exchange for Giolito and fellow right-handed pitcher Reynaldo Lopez.

Advertisement

"These aren't just moves on the back of a baseball card," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn told reporters Wednesday. "You have relationships with these guys.

"Lucas and Rey in particular are two guys we brought in with the goal of winning together and over the course of our tenure here there wasn't enough winning or as much winning as we had hoped. That's disappointing."

Giolito, 29, is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA over 21 appearances this season. The 2019 All-Star is 59-53 with a 4.26 ERA over eight seasons at the big-league level.

He entered the league as the No. 16 overall pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2012 MLB Draft. The Nationals traded Giolito to the White Sox in 2016. He is set to hit free agency this off-season.

Advertisement

Lopez, 29, is 2-5 with a 4.29 ERA over 43 appearances this season. He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Nationals. He owns a 38-47 record with a 4.42 ERA over 216 career appearances.

RELATED Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884

Lopez also is set to hit free agency in 2024.

Quero, 20, is the No. 65 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He was the No. 2 prospect in the Angels organization. He hit .246 with three home runs and 35 RBIs in 70 games this season for the Class-AA Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Busch, 23, was the Angels' No. 3 prospect. The left-handed pitcher went 1-3 with a 5.88 ERA in six starts this season for the Trash Pandas. He also went 0-1 with a 15.75 ERA in two starts this year for the Arizona Complex League Angels, the franchise's Rookie-level affiliate.

RELATED Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn

The Angels own the fourth-worst ERA (4.44) in the American League. Angels relievers own a 4.18 ERA, the 11th-worst in baseball.

The Angels (52-49) sit in third place in the American League West, seven games behind the first-place Texas Rangers (60-43) and a half-game ahead of the fourth-place Seattle Mariners (52-50). The Houston Astros (58-45) are in second place, while the Oakland Athletics (28-76) sit in last place.

Advertisement

The Angels will face the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader Thursday in Detroit. First pitch of the first game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. EDT at Comerica Park.

Read More

MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029

Latest Headlines

MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
MLB // 18 hours ago
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
July 26 (UPI) -- MLB team owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through the 2029 season, the league announced Wednesday.
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
MLB // 23 hours ago
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
July 26 (UPI) -- Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Austin Riley teamed up for a rare baseball feat in an Atlanta Braves loss to the Boston Red Sox, completing the first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884.
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
July 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves added depth to their strong bullpen Monday, trading for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the team announced.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
MLB // 3 days ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
July 24 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff were nearly brought to tears as they gave induction speeches for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former baseball stars detailed their families and journeys to Cooperstown, N.Y.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
MLB // 5 days ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
July 21 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff will become the newest players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. The induction ceremony will air at 1:30 p.m. EDT on MLB Network and MLB.com.
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
July 19 (UPI) -- Patrick Sandoval allowed just two hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Los Angeles Angels to another victory and giving the New York Yankees a 1-4 record since the All-Star break.
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB takes control of Diamondbacks broadcasts from Bally Sports
July 18 (UPI) -- MLB will take over production and distribution of all Arizona Diamondbacks locally distributed games, the league announced Tuesday. The moves comes after previous rights holder Diamond Sports Group declared bankruptcy.
Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Othani on pace for 60 homers after crushing 35th vs. Yankees
July 18 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani smacked his 35th home run of the season to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees for the second consecutive time at Angel Stadium. The blast put Ohtani on track to hit 60 home runs in 2023.
Reds to call up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, prospect with MLB's longest name
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds to call up Christian Encarnacion-Strand, prospect with MLB's longest name
July 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds are expected to promote top prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand, his agency confirmed. The 23-year-old will have the longest name in MLB history, when he makes his big-league debut.
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Elias Diaz leads NL past AL, ends All-Star Game skid
July 12 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz swatted an eighth-inning splitter to left field for a go-ahead two-run homer, leading the National League past the American League in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension
Chargers sign QB Justin Herbert to 5-year, $262.5M extension
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
Aaron Rodgers reworks Jets deal, takes $35M pay cut
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he is cooperating with NFL investigators into alleged assault
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
Ramsey, Howard say coming together can create elite Dolphins defense, limit fatigue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement