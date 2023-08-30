Yankees' Harrison Bader, Angels' Lucas Giolito among notable players waived

1 of 5 | Outfielder Harrison Bader hit .239 through 83 games this season for the New York Yankees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Lucas Giolito will be among six players waived by the Los Angeles Angels in a surprising string of MLB moves. Harrison Bader and Mike Clevinger are among other players who will be placed on waivers, days before teams finalize playoff rosters. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the moves Tuesday night. Those reports stated that the Chicago White Sox will waive Clevinger and the New York Yankees would waive Bader. Advertisement

The New York Mets are expected to place pitcher Carlos Carrasco on waivers. The Detroit Tigers will waive pitcher Jose Cisnero. Giolito, along with others on social media, said he was "surprised" by the transaction.

"I'd say I was surprised," Giolito told reporters. "But, at the end of the day, it's a business and it can be a really strange business sometimes. So you have to roll with it."

The Angels also will place pitchers Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, Dominic Leone and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers.

MLB teams can place claims on the players until Thursday. The players placed on waivers can play until that time.

The team with the worst record Thursday will be awarded the player they claim. All claimed players remain eligible for the postseason. Players who are not claimed will clear waivers and stay under contract with the teams that placed them on waivers.

All of the Angels players placed on waivers are set to become free agents this off-season. The Angels acquired Giolito and Lopez in a trade last month with the Chicago White Sox.

Giolito, 29, owns a 4.45 ERA and 7-11 record over 27 starts this season. He is 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA since joining the Angels. The right-handed pitcher was 60-58 with a 4.35 ERA over his first 174 career appearances.

Lopez, 29, is 2-7 with a 3.86 ERA in 55 appearances this season. The right-handed pitcher is 0-2 with a 2.31 ERA in 12 appearances since joining the Angels. He owns a career 4.38 ERA over 228 appearances.

Moore, 34, is 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA over 40 appearances this season. The left-handed pitcher is 64-63 with a 4.36 ERA over 308 career appearances.

Leone, 31, joined the Angels in an Aug. 1 trade from the New York Mets. The right-handed pitcher was 0-0 with a 5.25 ERA through 10 games this season for the Angels. He was 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 31 appearances for the Mets.

Leone owns a career 22-23 record and a 3.79 ERA over 394 games.

Renfroe, 31, hit .237 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs through 125 games this season for the Angels. The veteran outfielder owns a career .240 average with 175 home runs over 826 appearances.

Grichuk, 32, joined the Angels in a July trade from the Colorado Rockies. The outfielder hit .308 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 64 games this season for the Rockies.

He hit .165 with four home runs and eight RBIs in 27 games for the Angels. Grichuk owns a career .249 average with 187 home runs over 1,114 appearances.

Clevinger, 32, was 6-6 with a 3.32 ERA over 18 starts this season for the White Sox. He had a $12 million option, with a $4 million buyout with the White Sox in 2024.

Bader, Carrasco and Cisnero are all scheduled to become free agents.

Bader, 29, hit .239 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 83 games this season for the Yankees. The veteran outfielder hit .244 with 59 home runs through his first 620 career appearances.

Carrasco, 36, was 3-8 with a 6.80 ERA over 20 starts this season for the Mets. The 14-year veteran owns a 107-93 record and a 4.04 ERA over 303 career appearances.

Cisnero, 34, went 2-4 with a 5.36 ERA over 54 appearances this season for the Tigers. He posted a career-low 1.08 ERA over 28 appearances last season. The right-handed pitcher owns a 12-17 record with a 3.95 ERA over 246 career appearances.