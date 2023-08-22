Trending
MLB
Aug. 22, 2023 / 12:30 PM

MLB places Rays SS Wander Franco on leave amid probe into relationship

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has denied allegations that he was in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- MLB placed Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco on administrative leave Tuesday amid investigations into his alleged relationship with a minor.

Franco, who has denied the allegations, has no set date for return.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA [players union], Wander Franco has been placed on administrative leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," MLB announced.

"The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. We will comment further at the appropriate time."

Administrative leave placements allow MLB to keep players off the field during the investigative process. The agreement between MLB and union gives the parties flexibility beyond seven- and 14-day leave periods stipulated in league policy.

The Rays announced last week that MLB was investigating the infielder, and that Franco would go on the restricted list after social media posts claimed he was in a relationship with an underage girl.

The team said Franco would not participate in their last road trip, which ended Sunday. The attorney general of the Dominican Republic also opened an investigation into the matter.

Franco was first held out of the Rays' 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 13 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

"We support MLB's decision to place Wander Franco on administration leave," the Rays said in a statement.

"The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to upholding high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and supporters as this process unfolds. We will have no further statements on this matter until MLB completes its process."

The All-Star shortstop, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in 2021, hit .281 with a career-high 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases thorough 112 games this season. The former top prospect played in 40-consecutive games before his departure from the Rays lineup.

The Rays (75-51) sit in second place in the American League East, three games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles (77-47).

They will host the Colorado Rockies at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

