Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements

1/5

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker (pictured) will replace Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout in the American League All-Star lineup. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced. MLB named the replacement players Tuesday night. The annual Midsummer Classic will be held next Tuesday in Seattle. Advertisement

"I'm really excited," Rodriguez told reporters. "Stepping on the field in front of the Mariners' fans on our home field in Seattle will definitely be a dream for me."

The Seattle Mariners star will replace designated hitter-outfielder Yordan Alvarez on the American League roster. Rodriguez is hitting .248 with 13 home runs, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases this season.

Alvarez hasn't played since June 8 because of an oblique strain. He hit .277 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs through 57 games for the Houston Astros.

Franco will replace New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge in the American League lineup.

Judge, who was elected as a starter, sustained a toe injury June 3. The reigning American League MVP and home run champion hit .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games so far this season.

Advertisement

Franco was a notable snub when All-Star rosters were announced Sunday night. The third-year shortstop hit .286 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and 27 stolen bases through 81 games this season for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tucker will replacee Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who broke his wrist Monday and was put on the injured list Tuesday. He is expected to miss at least four weeks.

Trout hit .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs through his first 81 games. Tucker hit .293 with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 14 stolen bases through 84 games for the Astros.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar will replace Los Angeles Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw on the National League roster. Bednar is 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 16 saves over 32 appearances in 2023.

Kershaw is dealing with shoulder soreness. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA through 16 starts.

Mariners pitcher George Kirby will replace Rays starter George McClanahan on the American League roster. Kirby is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA through seven starts this season.

Advertisement

McClanahan was placed on the injured list Saturday with a back injury.

The left-handed pitcher has an MLB-best 11-1 record and logged a 2.53 ERA through his first 17 starts this season.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday on Fox. The Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN.