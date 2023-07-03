MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections

1/5

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was chosen as an All-Star for the first time. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Adley Rutschman, Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among reserve selections for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced. MLB revealed the 46 pitcher and bench selections Sunday night. The players were chosen through a fan vote or by the commissioner's office. Advertisement

The Atlanta Braves totaled eight selections, the most for a single team since 2012.

The All-Star Game will be held July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Twenty-six players on the American League and National League rosters earned All-Star honors for the first time.

MLB announced All-Star starters Thursday, including Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who was voted in as a starting designated hitter. He also is on the American League roster as a pitcher.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners, Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers, Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins, Michael Lorenzen of the Detroit Tigers, Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros are among the starting pitchers on the American League roster.

Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano of the Baltimore Orioles, Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians and Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox made the team as relief pitchers.

Rutschman and fellow catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals were chosen as bench players for the American League.

Guerrero, teammates Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield and Jose Ramirez of the Guardians made the team as reserve infielders. Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers, Austin Hays of the Orioles and Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox made the team as reserve outfielders.

Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics was chosen as a reserve designated hitter.

Jorge Soler of the Miami Marlins was picked as a reserve designated hitter for the National League. Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres made the team as backup outfielders.

Infielders Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs and Braves teammates Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley also were picked for the National League bench.

Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League's backup catchers.

Alexis Díaz of the Cincinnati Reds, Camilo Doval of the San Francisco Giants, Josh Hader of the San Diego Padres and Devin Williams of the San Diego Padres will fill the National League bullpen.

Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks, Josiah Gray of the Washington Nationals, Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs, and Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider of the Braves joined Kershaw among National League starting pitcher selections.

The All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EDT July 11 on Fox. The 2023 Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. July 10 on ESPN.