Advertisement
MLB
July 3, 2023 / 8:29 AM

MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections

By Alex Butler
1/5
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was chosen as an All-Star for the first time. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman was chosen as an All-Star for the first time. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Adley Rutschman, Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among reserve selections for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced.

MLB revealed the 46 pitcher and bench selections Sunday night. The players were chosen through a fan vote or by the commissioner's office.

Advertisement

The Atlanta Braves totaled eight selections, the most for a single team since 2012.

The All-Star Game will be held July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Twenty-six players on the American League and National League rosters earned All-Star honors for the first time.

MLB announced All-Star starters Thursday, including Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who was voted in as a starting designated hitter. He also is on the American League roster as a pitcher.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners, Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers, Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays, Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins, Michael Lorenzen of the Detroit Tigers, Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays and Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros are among the starting pitchers on the American League roster.

Advertisement

Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano of the Baltimore Orioles, Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians and Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox made the team as relief pitchers.

RELATED Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized

Rutschman and fellow catcher Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals were chosen as bench players for the American League.

Guerrero, teammates Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield and Jose Ramirez of the Guardians made the team as reserve infielders. Yordan Alvarez of the Astros, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers, Austin Hays of the Orioles and Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox made the team as reserve outfielders.

Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics was chosen as a reserve designated hitter.

RELATED Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox

Jorge Soler of the Miami Marlins was picked as a reserve designated hitter for the National League. Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Juan Soto of the San Diego Padres made the team as backup outfielders.

Infielders Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs and Braves teammates Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson and Austin Riley also were picked for the National League bench.

Advertisement

Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies and Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers are the National League's backup catchers.

Alexis Díaz of the Cincinnati Reds, Camilo Doval of the San Francisco Giants, Josh Hader of the San Diego Padres and Devin Williams of the San Diego Padres will fill the National League bullpen.

Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks, Josiah Gray of the Washington Nationals, Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Justin Steele and Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs, and Bryce Elder and Spencer Strider of the Braves joined Kershaw among National League starting pitcher selections.

The All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. EDT July 11 on Fox. The 2023 Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. July 10 on ESPN.

Read More

Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012

Latest Headlines

Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
MLB // 4 days ago
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
June 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German needed 99 pitches to achieve baseball immortality, retiring 27 Oakland Athletics batters in order en route to MLB's first perfect game in more than a decade.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
MLB // 4 days ago
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona wasn't feeling well and was hospitalized, forcing him to miss a Cleveland Guardians game with the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., the Cleveland Guardians announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
June 28 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another first in a career already full of groundbreaking baseball feats, homering twice and striking out 10 batters in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Chicago White Sox.
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter
June 22 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman launched a 426-foot homer off Shohei Ohtani and seven pitchers combined for a 2-hit shutout, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.
Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
MLB // 1 week ago
Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
MIAMI, June 21 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays batters reached base six times as part of a 5-run second inning against reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, sparking a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
MLB // 1 week ago
Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
June 21 (UPI) -- Salt Lake Bees fans might have been sad about another loss, but they were awed by the longest home run of the Statcast era, with Jo Adell smacking a 514-foot blast out of Smith's Ballpark.
Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier
MLB // 1 week ago
Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier
June 20 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies said they were deeply saddened to announce the death of former pitcher and broadcaster George Frazier, who died at 68.
Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark
MLB // 1 week ago
Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark
June 20 (UPI) -- A 2024 special event game between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, confirmed Tuesday by MLB, continues to trigger emotions from Willie Mays, who played there nearly 75 years ago.
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
MLB // 1 week ago
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
June 20 (UPI) -- Veteran first baseman Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs in his return from an injury hiatus, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Colorado Rockies and into first place in the National League Central.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman among 20 laid off by Disney's ESPN
Ellis Park to host its first-ever $1 million Grade horse race
Ellis Park to host its first-ever $1 million Grade horse race
Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals
Wimbledon path: potential Alcaraz-Tiafoe, Swiatek-Gauff quarterfinals
Ex-No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki ends tennis retirement, eyes U.S. Open
Ex-No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki ends tennis retirement, eyes U.S. Open
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement