June 28, 2023 / 9:53 AM

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona missed Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals because of an undisclosed health issue, which required hospitalization. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona wasn't feeling well and was hospitalized, forcing him to miss a Cleveland Guardians matchup with the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., the Guardians announced.

Medical personnel examined the veteran manager before first pitch Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium. The Guardians said he underwent testing at a University of Kansas hospital, where he stayed overnight for observation. His specific health issue was not disclosed.

The Guardians, who beat the Royals 2-1, did not have an update on Francona's condition as of Wednesday morning.

"I found out right before the game ... probably 15 minutes," Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale told reporters. "He gave me a shout. He said, 'Get in here. I'm not feeling too well. I'm gonna take off.' I said, 'OK.'

"And it was so close [to the start of the game] that I didn't get to ask him what was going on. He told me to touch base with him after the game."

This isn't the first time the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, experienced health issues during his long MLB tenure.

Francona, 64, missed the second half of the 2021 season to undergo hip and foot surgeries. He underwent another surgery before that to address a staph infection in his foot.

In 2020, Francona underwent several surgeries to address blood clots. He went on to manage just 14 of the Guardians' 60 games during the 2020 pandemic-shortened MLB season.

Francona led the Guardians to a 38-40 record through the near-midpoint of the 2023 campaign. They sit a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins (40-41) for first place in the American League Central.

Francona led the Guardians to a 92-70 record and division title last season. He is 883-711 in 11 seasons with the franchise.

The three-time Manager of the Year and two-time World Series champion has a 1,912-1,626 overall record in 23 seasons, including his stints with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

The Guardians will face the Royals again at 8:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Kansas City.

