MLB
Nov. 16, 2022 / 7:08 AM

MLB: Buck Showalter, Terry Francona claim Manager of the Year honors

By Alex Butler
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona led the team to a division title and first-round playoff series victory in 2022. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8207c468470384bdd11e4735ebd9f88e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians and Buck Showalter of the New York Mets claimed respective American League and National League Manager of the Year Awards, the Baseball Writers Association of American announced.

The award winners were revealed Tuesday on MLB Network.

"What a great moment for our organization and coaching staff and ownership and front office, scouts, player development," Showalter told MLB Network. "The recognition of our organization means a lot to everybody. Very humbling, very honored."

Showalter and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts each earned eight first-place votes. Showalter earned 10 second-place votes and seven third-place votes. Roberts earned four second-place votes and five third-place votes.

Showalter also was named Manager of the Year in 1994 for the New York Yankees, in 2004 for the Texas Rangers and in 2014 for the Baltimore Orioles. He is the first person to win the honor with four different teams.

The Mets hired Showalter, 66, in December. He led the team to a 101-61 regular-season record and a first-place finish in the National League East. The San Diego Padres then beat the Mets in the National League Wild Card series.

Francona, 63, is a three-time Manager of the Year Award winner. He won in 2013 and 2016 while with Cleveland. The two-time World Series champion led the Guardians to a 92-70 record and first-place finish in the American League Central this season. The Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round. They then lost to the New York Yankees in an American League Division Series.

Francona, who joined the Guardians in 2012, owns an 845-671 record in 10 seasons with the franchise. He is 1,874-1,586 overall in 22 seasons as an MLB manager.

"Everybody talks about culture and things like that," Francona said. "I really believe we live it out every day, and for that I'm really proud."

Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde finished second in American League Manager of the Year voting. He earned nine first-place votes, compared to Francona's 17.

Cy Young Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. EST Wednesday on MLB Network. MVP Award winners will be announced Thursday on MLB Network.

