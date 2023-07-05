Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres

1/5

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is expected to miss at least four weeks because of a wrist injury he sustained Monday in San Diego. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list. The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of the broken left wrist he sustained against the San Diego Padres on Monday in San Diego. He told reporters he expects to miss at least four weeks. Advertisement

"Everyone in there knows you are going to have bumps in the road once in a while," Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters.

"We've had some guys go down. We've had the motto since the beginning of the season: When those guys go down, it's next man up."

Trout said he doesn't known if he will need surgery.

"I've had a lot of guys reach out who have had this injury before," Trout said. "I'll know in the next couple days. Some guys came back in four weeks, some guys took longer. I'll see how it heals."

Advertisement

Rendon went on to foul a ball off his left leg in the fourth inning of the Angels' 8-5 loss Tuesday in San Diego. The Angels said the third baseman sustained a left shin contusion. X-rays on the area were negative.

Ohtani left Tuesday's game because of a blister on the middle finger of his right hand. The star pitcher/designated hitter said he isn't planning to pitch in the All-Star Game because of that injury.

Ohtani allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings Tuesday to drop to 7-4 this season. He went 0 for 3 at the plate. Rendon went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts.

Nevin said he thinks Ohtani "is going to be fine." He said Rendon will not play Wednesday and he doesn't know if the third baseman will be placed on the injured list.

RELATED Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized

The Angels (45-43) sit in third place in the American League West, seven games behind the first-place Texas Rangers (51-35) and four games behind the Houston Astros (48-38).

Ohtani leads MLB with 31 home runs, is tied for first with five triples and is tied for second with 68 RBIs.

On the mound, he ranks second with a .189 average against third with 132 strikeouts issued and 11.84 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Advertisement

Trout is hitting .263 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs through 81 games this season. Rendon hit .236 with two home runs and 22 RBIs through 43 games.

The Angels and Padres will play the final game of their series at 8:40 p.m. EDT Wednesday in San Diego. The 2023 All-Star Game will be at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Seattle.