Former New York Yankees and New York Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry said "all is well" after he had a heart attack and was treated in St. Louis. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry experienced a heart attack and is recovering at a St. Louis hospital, he announced on Instagram. "Praising God for his amazing grace and loving mercy in saving my life this evening from a heart attack," Strawberry wrote Tuesday night on the social media platform. Advertisement

"I am so happy and honored to report that all is well. So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!

"Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover, in Jesus name!"

Strawberry, who celebrated his 62nd birthday Tuesday, worked as a guest instructor with the Mets this year at spring training. The 17-year MLB veteran spent eight seasons with the National League franchise.

Strawberry, an eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion, also spent five years with the New York Yankees, three with the Los Angeles Dodgers and one season with the San Francisco Giants.

"On behalf of the entire organization we are sending positive thoughts to Darryl Strawberry, his wife Tracy and his entire family after last night's heart attack," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in a news release.

"Darryl was in Port St. Lucie, Fla., working with the team as a guest instructor just a few weeks ago. We are looking forward to Straw's speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1."

Strawberry hit .259, while collecting 335 home runs and 1,000 RBIs over 1,583 career appearances. He helped lead the Mets to a World Series championship in 1986, and played for two Yankees teams that won the Series -- in 1996 and 1999.

He had been suspended three times by MLB for substance abuse.