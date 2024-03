1 of 5 | Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. missed the last three spring training games because of right knee irritation. File Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is dealing with knee irritation, is expected to be in the lineup for an opening-day game against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team announced Tuesday. The Braves said Acuna visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday night in Los Angeles. ElAttrache confirmed irritation in the right meniscus. The orthopedic surgeon operated on the same knee in 2021, after Acuna tore his ACL. Advertisement

"Acuna is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for opening day," the Braves said.

Acuna, 26, hit a career-high .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and led MLB with 217 hits, 73 stolen bases, 149 runs and 383 total bases over 159 games last season en route to MVP honors. He also led the National League with 735 plate appearances and 643 at-bats.

The four-time All-Star hit .292 with 161 home runs and 180 stolen bases through his first six seasons.

Acuna went 1 for 7 with an RBI double through three spring training games. He made his preseason debut in a loss to the Boston Red Sox on Feb. 25 in North Port, Fla. He then played Feb. 26 against the Baltimore Orioles and Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

He did not play Friday, Saturday, Sunday or Monday. The Braves will host the Detroit Tigers in their next spring training game at 1:05 p.m. EST Tuesday in North Port.

They will face the Phillies in their season opener at 3:05 p.m. March 28 in Philadelphia.