Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani announces marriage

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani took to Instagram early Thursday to make a major announcement: he is now married. "Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," Ohtani wrote in the post. Advertisement

"I am excited for what is come and thank you for your support."

Ohtani, who joined the Dodgers in December, signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the franchise. Known as one of the dynamic players to ever play the game, the hitter/pitcher won't pitch until 2025, as he recovers from elbow surgery.

Ohtani, 29, took the field for his first spring training game with the Dodgers on Tuesday in Phoenix. He hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the 9-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

"We are still young and [there are] many things we don't know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us," Ohtani wrote on his Instagram post.

"We hope that the two of us (and our dog) work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans."

Ohtani is expected to meet with reporters Friday at spring training. The Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds in another spring training matchup at 8:05 p.m. EST Thursday in Goodyear, Ariz. They will battle the Cleveland Guardians on Friday in Phoenix.

They will open the MLB regular season with a game against the San Diego Padres on March 20 in Seoul.