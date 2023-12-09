Advertisement
MLB
Dec. 9, 2023 / 5:33 PM

Free agent Shohei Ohtani signs with L.A. Dodgers in stunning $700M deal

By Patrick Hilsman
Former Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday he has signed a contract with the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers in what is believed to be the biggest player deal in sports history. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Former Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday he has signed a contract with the crosstown rival Los Angeles Dodgers in what is believed to be the biggest player deal in sports history. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Coveted baseball free agent Shohei Ohtani announced Saturday he has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in what his agent says is a $700 million deal, making it the most lucrative player contract in sports history.

Nez Balelo, Ohtani's agent, told MLB.com the deal with the Dodgers is for 10 years and surpasses other massive sports contracts such as Lionel Messi's $674 million deal with FC Barcelona from 2017-21.

Advertisement

The announcement of the new contract wraps up months of intense speculation and rumors over the destination of one the most unique players in MLB history -- a two-way star who is among the best in the game in both pitching and hitting.

He is coming off his second career American League Most Valuable Player Award with his former team, the Los Angeles Angels.

Advertisement

"To all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world."

Advertisement

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved in the negotiation process," he added. "Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys' support and cheer meant the world to me."

Ohtani said he would reveal more information "at a later press conference."

The Angels went 73-89 in 2023, missing the postseason for the ninth-consecutive season despite employing Ohtani after he signed a one-year, $30 million deal to avoid arbitration.

The 2021 American League MVP underwent surgery on his right elbow in September and is not expected to pitch again until 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Diamondbacks agree to $80M deal with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
MLB // 2 days ago
Diamondbacks agree to $80M deal with pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with free agent Eduardo Rodriguez, taking one of the top left-handed starting pitchers off the market.
Reds, free agent 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario agree to 3-year, $45M deal
MLB // 2 days ago
Reds, free agent 1B/3B Jeimer Candelario agree to 3-year, $45M deal
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Free agent infielder Jeimer Candelario and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal.
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankees acquire star OF Juan Soto in 7-player trade with Padres
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Star outfielder Juan Soto is headed to the New York Yankees as part of a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres, the teams announced.
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
MLB // 3 days ago
Red Sox trade OF Alex Verdugo to rival Yankees
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to trade outfielder Alex Verdugo to the rival New York Yankees in exchange for three players, the teams announced.
Longtime MLB manager Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
MLB // 5 days ago
Longtime MLB manager Jim Leyland elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Longtime manager Jim Leyland, who won a World Series with the Florida Marlins and two American League pennants with the Detroit Tigers, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds agreed to sign right-handed pitchers Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan.
Mets hire media mogul as new president of operations
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets hire media mogul as new president of operations
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets announced Monday that M. Scott Havens has been hired as president of business operations, and will be instrumental in shaping the future of the franchise, the team said.
Tigers, RHP Kenta Maeda agree to $24M deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Tigers, RHP Kenta Maeda agree to $24M deal
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Detroit Tigers agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract in free agency.
MLB owners unanimously approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas
MLB // 3 weeks ago
MLB owners unanimously approve Athletics' move to Las Vegas
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- All 30 MLB team owners approved the Oakland Athletics' plans to relocate to Las Vegas, a league source told UPI on Thursday morning.
Padres' Blake Snell, Yankees' Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Padres' Blake Snell, Yankees' Gerrit Cole win Cy Young Awards
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees won respective National League and American League Cy Young Award honors, MLB announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Purdy, Flacco among Week 14 must-starts
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Fantasy football rankings: Cooks, Smith-Njigba among 5 must-start WRs in Week 14
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Pollard among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 14
Tennis legend Chris Evert to miss Aussie Open broadcast after cancer re-diagnosis
Tennis legend Chris Evert to miss Aussie Open broadcast after cancer re-diagnosis
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
Fantasy football: Elliott, Browning, Brown among top add/drops for Week 14
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement