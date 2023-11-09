Trending
MLB
Nov. 9, 2023 / 7:59 AM

Angels turn to new manager Ron Washington as Shohei Ohtani decision looms

By Alex Butler
Veteran third base coach Ron Washington (C), who won a World Series with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, was hired Wednesday to serve as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. File Photo by Scott Cunningham/UPI
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels are turning to Ron Washington, hiring the veteran manager after another losing season, while the franchise waits to find out if star player Shohei Ohtani will depart in free agency.

The Angels announced the hiring Wednesday night. The 71-year-old spent the last five seasons as third base coach for the Atlanta Braves.

He served as manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 through 2014. Washington led the Rangers to back-to-back American League titles in 2010 and 2011. The Rangers lost to the San Francisco Giants in five games in the first World Series trip. They took a 3-2 lead in their second title series trip, before losing in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Washington spent 10 seasons as an MLB infielder, suiting up for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros. He joined the Oakland Athletics in 1996 as a first base coach. He went on to serve as an infield and third base coach for the franchise.

Washington was hired to manage the Rangers in 2006. He led the team to a 664-611 regular-season record, including four-consecutive 90-win seasons, over eight years. Washington resigned in 2014.

Washington returned to the MLB coaching ranks in 2015 as an Athletics infield coach. He also served as third base coach for the Athletics, before being hired to work the same role for the Braves. Washington was part of the Braves' 2021 World Series winning team.

The Angels fired former manager Joe Maddon in the middle of the 2021 season. Interim manager Phil Nevin took over the role to finish out that season and remained in place in 2023. The Angels announced in October that Nevin would not return in 2024.

The Angels went 73-89 in 2023, missing the postseason for the ninth-consecutive season despite employing two former MVP winners -- in designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani and outfielder Mike Trout.

Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal in 2022 to avoid arbitration, but is free to sign with any team this off-season. The 2021 American League MVP underwent surgery on his right elbow in September and is not expected to pitch again until 2025.

Trout, who missed half of the 2023 season because of injuries, is signed through 2030.

The Dodgers, Giants, Rangers, New York Mets and Boston Red Sox -- in addition to the Angels -- are among the teams linked to Ohtani.

