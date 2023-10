Manager Phil Nevin led the Los Angeles Angels to a 73-89 record this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels are searching for a new manager after choosing to decline Phil Nevin's contract option for 2024, the team announced. The Angels announced the move Monday night. Nevin posted a 119-149 record in parts of two seasons as Angels manager. He took over the role when the Angels fired Joe Maddon in 2022. Advertisement

The Angels, while led by former MVP's Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, went 73-89 and finished fourth in the American League West. They failed to make the playoffs for the ninth-consecutive year.

Four different managers have led the Angels since 2018, the end of Mike Scioscia's 19-year tenure.