Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 1, 2023 / 4:36 PM

Ex-Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57

By Don Jacobson
Tim Wakefield, whose famed knuckleball helped propel the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, has died at 57, the team announced Sunday. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI
1 of 3 | Tim Wakefield, whose famed knuckleball helped propel the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, has died at 57, the team announced Sunday. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Tim Wakefield, who possessed one of the best knuckleball pitches in baseball's modern era and helped the Boston Red Sox win two World Series titles, has died, the team announced Sunday. He was 57.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield," the team said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

"Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation."

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said all of the baseball world is "deeply saddened by the loss of Tim Wakefield, one of the most unique pitchers of his generation and a key part of the most successful era in the history of the Boston Red Sox."

In a statement, Manfred cited Wakefield's famed knuckleball in his emergence as a top-flight MLB pitcher beginning with his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1992 and then during his 17-year tenure in Boston, "where he made a mark that will be remembered forever.

Advertisement

"Tim was more than just a versatile and reliable All-Star pitcher, a highly respected teammate, and a two-time World Series Champion," the commissioner noted.

Wakefield was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner in 2010 for his community service work in New England.

Red Sox principal owner John Henry echoed the praise for Wakefield, stating, "He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit."

Reports that Wakefield was battling brain cancer surfaced only this week, indicting he had recently undergone surgery to fight the aggressive disease.

On the field, he was a core member of two World Series championship teams in Boston. He notched 186 of his career 200 victories for the Red Sox, placing him behind only behind Cy Young and Roger Clemens, each of whom had 192 wins for Boston.

Advertisement

Wakefield is survived by his wife Stacy, son Trevor and daughter Brianna.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Sen. Feinstein Returns
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., looks on during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May, 11 2023. Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, died at the age of 90 on September 29. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Manager Terry Francona thankful, touched by Guardians sendoff
MLB // 3 days ago
Manager Terry Francona thankful, touched by Guardians sendoff
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona was reluctant to be celebrated, but later said he "was really touched" by tributes from the Cleveland Guardians and fans after his final home game, a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.
Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes first MLB player with 40 HRs, 70 steals in one season
MLB // 3 days ago
Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. becomes first MLB player with 40 HRs, 70 steals in one season
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. yanked second base from the dirt and hoisted it over his head, prompting cheers after becoming the first player in MLB history to record 70 steals and 40 home runs in the same season.
Brewers lose to Cardinals, clinch NL Central title on Cubs fielding blunder
MLB // 4 days ago
Brewers lose to Cardinals, clinch NL Central title on Cubs fielding blunder
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, but still managed to win the National League Central after a Chicago Cubs fielding error led to an Atlanta Braves victory, cementing their division title.
Brooks Robinson, legendary third baseman dubbed 'Mr. Oriole,' dies at 86
MLB // 5 days ago
Brooks Robinson, legendary third baseman dubbed 'Mr. Oriole,' dies at 86
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Brooks Robinson, the legendary third baseman who spent 23 seasons with the Orioles, has died. He was 86.
Atlanta Braves place pitcher Max Fried on injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Atlanta Braves place pitcher Max Fried on injured list
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves placed ace pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list, ending his regular season just ahead of the playoffs, the team announced Friday.
Rays to call up top prospect Junior Caminero
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays to call up top prospect Junior Caminero
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays will promote top prospect Junior Caminero to their big-league roster, adding talent to an already hot-hitting lineup.
Shohei Ohtani has elbow surgery, out until 2024 but won't pitch until 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Shohei Ohtani has elbow surgery, out until 2024 but won't pitch until 2025
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani underwent surgery on his right elbow and won't pitch again until 2025, Dr. Neal ElAttrache said in a statement.
Miami Marlins ride the adrenaline of a playoff push
MLB // 1 week ago
Miami Marlins ride the adrenaline of a playoff push
MIAMI, Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins players say they are in high gear during a push toward the playoffs, gaining confidence from a weekend sweep of the MLB-best Atlanta Braves as their offense smolders and their ace pitcher eyes a return.
McNeil homer lifts Mets past Marlins; Arraez reaches 200 hits
MLB // 1 week ago
McNeil homer lifts Mets past Marlins; Arraez reaches 200 hits
MIAMI, Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Jeff McNeil sent the third pitch of the ninth inning on a scorching 96-mph one-way trip over the right field fence at LoanDepot Park to lift the New York Mets to a narrow win over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami.
Luke Raley homer leads Rays past Orioles, within a game of first place
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Luke Raley homer leads Rays past Orioles, within a game of first place
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Luke Raley rifled his bat through the strike zone and smacked a 409-foot home run to dead center field, leading the Tampa Bay Rays past the Baltimore Orioles and to within a game of first place of their divisional foes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Wilson, Purdy among 4 must-start QBs for Week 4
Fantasy football: Wilson, Purdy among 4 must-start QBs for Week 4
Stevenson, Robinson among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 4
Stevenson, Robinson among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 4
Fantasy football: Noah Fant among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 4
Fantasy football: Noah Fant among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 4
Fantasy football: Achane, Stroud, Thielen lead add/drops for Week 4
Fantasy football: Achane, Stroud, Thielen lead add/drops for Week 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement