MLB
Feb. 23, 2024 / 1:10 PM

MLB working on uniform fit alterations amid see-through pants controversy

By Alex Butler
MLB players first wore new Nike-designed uniforms at the 2023 All-Star Game and will sport them all season in 2024. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | MLB players first wore new Nike-designed uniforms at the 2023 All-Star Game and will sport them all season in 2024. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- MLB is working on fit-related alterations to its new uniforms after fans and players noticed undergarments and body parts under the garb, which has a noticeably transparent quality, MLB told UPI on Friday.

The uniforms, made from what producers Nike and Fanatics call "high-performance fabric," continue to be a trending topic on social media.

Several users have noted longer names looking odd on the jersey backs, in addition to the too-revealing pants. Others posted revealing photos and videos of specific players wearing the pants at training camp.

"Like every spring training, Fanatics team services, Nike and MLB representatives are visiting camps to meet with all players, conduct uniform fitting sessions with them and get their feedback on how their uniforms fits," an MLB spokesman said.

"Based on player requests, adjustments are being made to jersey size, waist, in-seam, length, thigh fit and the bottom of their pants. The goal of these meetings is to provide players with the most comfortable uniforms available for opening day.

"We are in close contact with our clubs and uniform partners to ensure clubs have what they need for opening day."

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark has been among those outspoken in opposing the new pants. He also said that some teams still are waiting to receive their allotment of the new wardrobe kits with about a month remaining until the start of the regular season.

"Any time there's change, there's an adjustment period," Clark told The Athletic. "Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much. In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses."

The uniforms, which were unveiled at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, have led to more scathing reviews from some players, who compared them to a "knockoffs" and "papery" replicas. Some fans have likened the pants to toilet paper.

"A lot of the rhetoric is confirmation that the pants are see-through," Clark told ESPN. "It's been an ongoing conversation where each day has yielded something new that doesn't seem to make as much sense as you would like it."

MLB said it started working with Fanatics and Nike on the new uniforms in 2018. The Nike Vapor uniforms were made with the usage of body scan technology, with a plan for lighter, more breathable material, with the goal of a better fit.

More than 300 players participated in the body scans during the 2018 campaign. MLB said the jerseys provide 25% more stretch and dry 28% faster than previous uniforms.

"Everything was performance-driven," Stephen Roche, the league's vice president of global consumer products, told MLB.com.

Several players told the league website earlier this week they liked the uniforms because they felt faster and lighter during play.

"It feels more fit on your body, and how light it is," Boston Red Sox pitcher Kenley Jansen told MLB.com. "It's kind of like the NBA type of jerseys. It's cool."

Many of the players who spoke positively about the outfits at the All-Star Game were wearing dark-colored pants, while most of negative observations this off-season have been based on white pants.

In past years, some white pants also could be be transparent at times. Requested tighter fits and certain lighting seems to lead to more revealing MLB attire.

MLB has had its uniforms manufactured from the same Pennsylvania factory since 2002.

"We always pay attention to what people are saying about any new initiative," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters at a Feb. 15 news conference. "In baseball, with any new initiative, there is going to be some negative feedback."

Teams will continue with spring training games through March 26, with Fanatics representatives continuing to visit camps in Arizona and Florida. Nike also said it will continue working with MLB, players and Fanatics "to address player uniforms."

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will break up the spring schedule for the first MLB regular-season games March 20 and 21 in Seoul. All 30 teams will play in a league-wide opening day March 28.

