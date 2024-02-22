Trending
MLB
Feb. 22, 2024 / 1:01 PM

Mets shut down ace Kodai Senga, presumed opening day starter

By Alex Butler
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA over 29 starts last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA over 29 starts last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Kodai Senga sustained a shoulder strain and is expected to miss opening day of the 2024 MLB season, team president David Stearns told reporters Thursday at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Stearns said the Mets will shut down the right-handed pitcher until he stops experiencing symptoms from the injury in his right shoulder. Senga struggled with recovery after pitching bullpen sessions and underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

"We are going to shut him down until these symptoms subside and strength returns to his normal levels," Stearns said. "Once that happens, we can begin to ramp him up and go through his normal spring training progression."

Stearns said Senga most likely will start the season on the injured list, but did not provide a timetable for his return. Senga is not expected to need surgery.

"We don't expect opening day, but I do expect him to make a bunch of starts for us this year," Stearns said.

Senga, 31, went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last season for the Mets, who signed the Japanese pitcher to a five-year, $75 million deal in December 2022.

Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea and Adrian Houser are among the other Mets pitchers expected to play large roles in their starting rotation.

Tylor Megill, Jose Butto, David Peterson and Joey Lucchesi are among the other Mets pitchers who could fill in for Senga during his absence.

The Mets will host the St. Louis Cardinals in their spring training opener at 1:10 p.m. EST Saturday in Port St. Lucie. They will host the Milwaukee Brewers in their regular-season opener March 28 in Flushing, N.Y.

