New Mets pitcher Kodai Senga lured by Scherzer-, Verlander-led rotation

Japanese baseball player Kodai Senga speaks at a news conference Monday at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The New York Mets' Justin Verlander- and Max Scherzer-led pitching staff was a key reason Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga chose to sign with the franchise, he told reporters Monday. Senga, his translator and Mets general manager Billy Eppler spoke about the signing at an introductory news conference at Citi Field in Queens. Advertisement

"The Mets really showed that they wanted me here," Senga said. "Also, the opportunity to pitch with such great, veteran pitchers [was attractive], as well."

The Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal earlier this off-season. Scherzer joined the starting rotation in 2021. Senga said he used to watch video of Verlander and Scherzer before his starts in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.

"They are legendary pitchers that every player in Japan knows of," Senga said. "I'm very excited to learn from those two and be with them in the clubhouse. ... It almost feels surreal that I get to be teammates with them."

The Mets' decision to sign Senga was reported two weeks ago, but the agreement was finalized Saturday. The right-handed pitcher signed a five-year contract, which includes an opt-out clause after the 2025 season. The $75 million pact runs through 2027.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kodai to the Mets," Eppler said. "We've scouted him from afar for a number of years, and we knew when he hit free agency that we would want to make this day a reality."

Senga, 29, went 87-44 with a 2.59 ERA in 11 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball. The former Fukuoka Softbank Hawks pitcher won six Japan Series titles, including four consecutive championships from 2017 through 2020.

Senga went 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts in 2022. He was a three-time NPB All-Star.