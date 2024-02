1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller went 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA last season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a five-year, $77 million contract extension. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about the agreement Thursday. The contract is pending a satisfactory physical exam. Advertisement

Keller, 27, was 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA over 32 starts en route to his first All-Star selection in 2023. The right-handed pitcher joined the franchise in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

Keller went 25-38 with a 4.71 ERA through his first 102 MLB appearances, including 100 starts. He went 5-12 with a 3.91 ERA in 31 appearances in 2022.

He earned $2.4 million last season.

The Pirates on Thursday also named Keller their opening day starter. They will open the regular season against the Miami Marlins on March 28 in Miami.

The Pirates will start their spring training schedule against the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday in Fort Myers, Fla.