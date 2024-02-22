Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Feb. 22, 2024 / 11:30 AM

Marlins, All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agree to 1-year, $5 million deal

By Alex Butler
Shortstop Tim Anderson spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
1 of 5 | Shortstop Tim Anderson spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract with the Miami Marlins, a league source told UPI on Thursday.

Anderson must still pass a physical before the deal can be finalized.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old entered the league in 2013 as a first-round pick by the Chicago White Sox. He hit .282 over the last eight seasons for the American League Central franchise.

Anderson hit at least .300 for four-consecutive seasons before his average dropped to .245 in 2023. He also hit just one home run and totaled 25 RBIs in 123 games last season.

Related

Anderson led MLB with a .335 average in 2019. He scored an American League best 45 runs in 2020. The two-time All-Star totaled career-highs with 20 home runs and 26 stolen bases in 2018.

He is expected to join a Marlins lineup that also includes second baseman Luis Arraez, who hit an MLB-best .354 in 2023. Arraez, who was traded to the Marlins last off-season, also led the American League with a .316 average in 2022 while with the Minnesota Twins.

Advertisement

Infielder Jon Berti (.294), outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (.257) and first baseman Garrett Cooper (.256) were among the Marlins' other top hitters last season. Cooper was traded to the San Diego Padres in August and is a free agent.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler, who led the Marlins with 36 home runs, left this off-season to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins will start their spring training schedule against the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday in Jupiter, Fla. They will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in their regular-season opener March 28 in Miami.

Latest Headlines

College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
MLB // 2 days ago
College basketball: Geno Auriemma passes Mike Krzyzewski as second-winningest coach
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Geno Auriemma is now the second-winningest coach in men's or women's college basketball, after passing Mike Krzyzewski for the honor through a 75-53 UConn win over Creighton.
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
MLB // 2 days ago
Family says it's no longer seeking to sell Washington Nationals
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Lerner family, which two years ago announced it was looking to sell the Washington Nationals, said Monday it now intends to keep the Major League Baseball franchise for the foreseeable future.
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
MLB // 3 days ago
Red Sox agree to $10 million deal with closer Liam Hendriks
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with closer Liam Hendriks.
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
MLB // 3 days ago
Shohei Ohtani's spring training debut on hold, Dodgers say
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery. will not play in the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training opener, manager Dave Roberts announced.
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB: Rays, Mets among 9 teams to wear 2024 City Connect uniforms
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets will be among nine teams that will wear City Connect alternate uniforms during the 2024 season, the league and Nike announced.
Giants sign outfielder Jorge Soler to $42 million deal
MLB // 1 week ago
Giants sign outfielder Jorge Soler to $42 million deal
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with free agent outfielder Jorge Soler.
Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to retire after 13 seasons
MLB // 1 week ago
Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to retire after 13 seasons
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Longtime Cleveland Guardians pitcher Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will retire from MLB after 13 seasons, he announced Friday on Instagram.
Astros sign 2B Jose Altuve to 5-year, $125M contract extension
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Astros sign 2B Jose Altuve to 5-year, $125M contract extension
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros signed star second baseman Jose Altuve to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw re-signs with Dodgers
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw re-signs with Dodgers
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw pushed off retirement and re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brewers deny rebuild after trading ace pitcher Corbin Burnes
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Brewers deny rebuild after trading ace pitcher Corbin Burnes
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- General manager Matt Arnold cited potential future "ups and downs with young pitchers," but denied that the Milwaukee Brewers are going through a rebuild after trading ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Brock Purdy look-alike Anna Frey parlays fame to Super Bowl
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Southland Conference suspends 8 from Incarnate Word-Texas A&M Commerce basketball brawl
Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features
Apple releases sports app, with real-time scores, stream features
College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
College basketball: Creighton upsets No. 1 UConn
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Carlos Alcaraz exits Rio Open tennis tournament with injured ankle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement