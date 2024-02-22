Marlins, All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agree to 1-year, $5 million deal

1 of 5 | Shortstop Tim Anderson spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Feb. 22 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract with the Miami Marlins, a league source told UPI on Thursday. Anderson must still pass a physical before the deal can be finalized. Advertisement

The 30-year-old entered the league in 2013 as a first-round pick by the Chicago White Sox. He hit .282 over the last eight seasons for the American League Central franchise.

Anderson hit at least .300 for four-consecutive seasons before his average dropped to .245 in 2023. He also hit just one home run and totaled 25 RBIs in 123 games last season.

Anderson led MLB with a .335 average in 2019. He scored an American League best 45 runs in 2020. The two-time All-Star totaled career-highs with 20 home runs and 26 stolen bases in 2018.

He is expected to join a Marlins lineup that also includes second baseman Luis Arraez, who hit an MLB-best .354 in 2023. Arraez, who was traded to the Marlins last off-season, also led the American League with a .316 average in 2022 while with the Minnesota Twins.

Infielder Jon Berti (.294), outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (.257) and first baseman Garrett Cooper (.256) were among the Marlins' other top hitters last season. Cooper was traded to the San Diego Padres in August and is a free agent.

Designated hitter Jorge Soler, who led the Marlins with 36 home runs, left this off-season to sign with the San Francisco Giants.

The Marlins will start their spring training schedule against the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. EST Saturday in Jupiter, Fla. They will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in their regular-season opener March 28 in Miami.