1 of 5 | Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler went 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA in 2023. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies signed ace pitcher Zack Wheeler to a three-year contract extension, president of baseball operations David Dombrowski announced Monday morning. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic that the deal is worth $126 million. Wheeler is now under contract through the 2027 season. Advertisement

Wheeler, 33, was 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA over 32 starts last season. He went 14-10 with a career-best 2.78 ERA over 32 starts and a league-leading 213 1/3 innings in 2021, when he earned his first All-Star selection and finished as the runner-up to Corbin Burnes of the Milwaukee Brewers in National League Cy Young Award voting.

The right-handed veteran owns a career 87-63 record with a 3.45 ERA over starts. He entered the league as the No. 6 overall pick by the San Francisco Giants in the 2009 MLB Draft.

The Giants traded Wheeler to the New York Mets in 2011. He signed with the Phillies as a free agent in 2019.

Advertisement

The Phillies will face the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game at 1:07 p.m. EST Monday in Dunedin, Fla. They will host the Atlanta Braves in their regular-season opener March 28 in Philadelphia.