'MLB The Show 24:' Game to feature female players for first time

A screenshot from MLB The Show 24 shows a female character playing for the New York Mets. Photo courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

March 5 (UPI) -- Players of MLB The Show 24 will get the chance to use female hitters, fielders and pitchers for the first time, the video game's creators announced Tuesday. The feature will allow users to create women's players and use them as part of the game's "Road to the Show" storyline. A preview for the game showed several women wearing jerseys for MLB and All-Star teams playing in the game. Advertisement

"This path will include all existing features of 'Road to the Show' with the addition of a unique-to-women storyline following a lifelong friendship as it develops in professional baseball," Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a news release.

MLB The Show 24 will be available March 19 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The list price ranges between $59.99 and $69.99 depending on the device.

"This feature was inspired by the stories of women in baseball," Mollie Braley, a narrative designer for the game, said in the release. "Throughout history, women have been making waves in the sport. These include legends such as Toni Stone, who was one of the first women ever to play professional baseball, and has a new storyline in MLB The Show 24.

Advertisement

"Our team wanted to create something where dreams become a reality, and we felt like adding this to 'Road to the Show' was the perfect opportunity that gave our players the option to experience this."

Braley said game creators interviewed "some of the most successful women in baseball" when crafting the new came mode.

"This is a feature that goes beyond simply allowing players to create a woman ballplayer in the game," Braley said. "It's also meant to highlight the strength, tenacity and resilience that it takes to break into the sport; but not shy away from the struggles that many have faced.

"Through this feature, we can help shine light on the amazing community, support, and talent that have also been part of the journey.

"This story of adversity and triumph, one that we started telling with Negro Leagues storylines, is one that so many people can relate to, and reflecting this in a video game is something I care very deeply about and am proud to work on."