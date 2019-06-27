2019 MLB All-Star Game: AL and NL rosters, schedule, how to watch

June 27 (UPI) -- The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Thursday as the annual midsummer classic approaches.
This year's All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. It's the first time Cleveland has hosted the event since 1997. Last year's winner was the American League, with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman winning the MVP award for his go-ahead home run in the 10th inning.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the NL squad. Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox will manage the AL team.
All-Star pitchers and reserves will be revealed June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
MLB All-Star voting results: American League starters
Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees
First baseman: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians
Second baseman: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees
Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Third baseman: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Outfielder: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Outfielder: George Springer, Houston Astros
Outfielder: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros
Designated hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers
MLB All-Star voting results: National League starters
Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Shortstop: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
Third baseman: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
Outfielder: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Outfielder: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfielder: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves
Schedule and how to watch:
All-Star Futures Game: July 7, 7 p.m. ET (MLB Network)
This year's Futures Game will have a new format, and will be shortened from nine to seven innings. Instead of United States players playing a world team, the American League prospects will face the National League prospects.
Home Run Derby: July 8, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Radio)
The Home Run Derby winner will receive $1 million, raising the stakes for this year's event. The home run competition will have an eight-person, head-to-head bracket format.
All-Star Game: July 9, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX TV, ESPN Radio)
Alex Cora and Dave Roberts will determine the starting pitcher for each squad. Roberts will pick the designated hitter for the National League.