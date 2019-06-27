2019 MLB All-Star Game: AL and NL rosters, schedule, how to watch

The 2019 MLB All-Star Game takes place July 9. The Home Run Derby is July 8. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- The 2019 MLB All-Star Game rosters were unveiled Thursday as the annual midsummer classic approaches.

This year's All-Star Game will take place July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland. It's the first time Cleveland has hosted the event since 1997. Last year's winner was the American League, with Houston Astros star Alex Bregman winning the MVP award for his go-ahead home run in the 10th inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will lead the NL squad. Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox will manage the AL team.

All-Star pitchers and reserves will be revealed June 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

MLB All-Star voting results: American League starters

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First baseman: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second baseman: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third baseman: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Outfielder: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfielder: George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfielder: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Designated hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

MLB All-Star voting results: National League starters

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First baseman: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second baseman: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third baseman: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfielder: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfielder: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfielder: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Schedule and how to watch:

All-Star Futures Game: July 7, 7 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

This year's Futures Game will have a new format, and will be shortened from nine to seven innings. Instead of United States players playing a world team, the American League prospects will face the National League prospects.

Home Run Derby: July 8, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN Radio)

The Home Run Derby winner will receive $1 million, raising the stakes for this year's event. The home run competition will have an eight-person, head-to-head bracket format.

All-Star Game: July 9, 7:30 p.m. ET (FOX TV, ESPN Radio)

Alex Cora and Dave Roberts will determine the starting pitcher for each squad. Roberts will pick the designated hitter for the National League.