St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks suffers torn UCL

St. Louis Cardinals athletic trainer Chris Conroy (L) talks with relief pitcher Jordan Hicks in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks (L) leaves the game with athletic trainer Chris Conroy after suffering an injury in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow, the team announced Monday.

The Cardinals didn't disclose whether Hicks will undergo surgery, saying that they are "determining the next course of action."

Hicks suffered the right elbow injury during Saturday's 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He was removed in the ninth inning after 1 1/3 innings pitched.

The 22-year-old relief pitcher has excelled with the Cardinals this season, posting a 2-2 record with a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings. He also has three holds and 14 saves in 15 chances with the club.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Hicks has thrown 211 pitches at least 100 mph this season, over 100 more than the next-closest player. He became the only player in the last 10 years to throw 500 or more 100-mph pitches in a single season.

John Gant (three saves), Carlos Martinez (two saves) and Giovanny Gallegos are possible candidates to fill the Cardinals' closer role.