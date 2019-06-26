Attorney: 2-year-old girl hit by Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball suffered skull fracture

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. accidentally struck a 2-year-old girl with a foul ball off his bat during a game between the Cubs and Houston Astros. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The 2-year-old girl who was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. last month suffered a fractured skull and seizure, according to a statement released Wednesday by the family's attorney.

Houston attorney Richard Mithoff, who announced that he will be consulting the family of the injured fan, sent an update on the girl's condition to the Houston Astros. It was the family's first statement since the incident occurred during a Cubs-Astros game at Minute Maid Park in Houston on May 29.

The girl also had subdural bleeding, brain contusions, brain edema and an abnormal electroencephalogram, according to Mithoff. She is taking medication to prevent further seizures as she continues to recover from the head injuries.

The girl was hospitalized for multiple days and her progress will be reassessed in July, according to the release. No lawsuit has been filed following the incident.

"I will continue to consult with [the family], but I want to make sure the child is taken care of, and that is where their attention is," Mithoff told reporters. "I think that fan safety has to be first and foremost, and the issue needs to be addressed as soon as practical. I am confident the Astros will do the right thing and do it, hopefully, in due course."

The incident sparked further debate on whether MLB ballparks should expand safety netting to protect fans in attendance. In the last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox have announced plans to extend safety netting in their respective stadiums.