June 27 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Jay Bruce played the role of hero by smacking the Philadelphia Phillies' first walk-off hit of 2019 in a dramatic win against the New York Mets.

Bruce plated Roman Quinn with a 10th inning double, giving the Phillies a 5-4 victory Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

"We've been playing great baseball lately," Bruce told reporters, according to MLB.com. "And even in the losing streak, we were putting together really good at-bats and it just wasn't syncing up. We'd pitch well sometimes, we wouldn't hit. We'd hit well sometimes, we wouldn't pitch."

"It's just the game. It's hard. It's fleeting. It's one of those situations where you just have to keep playing."

The Mets led 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Jean Segura began the Phillies rally with a solo home run in the sixth frame. The Phillies ignited for three runs in the next inning, tying the score at 4-4.

J.T. Realmuto began the bottom of the seventh inning with a double to left field. Cesar Hernandez plated Realmuto with an RBI double two at-bats later. Segura brought in two more runs with another single later in the inning, tying the score.

Neither squad could plate a run in the next two frames, prompting extra innings. Mets reliever Stephen Nogosek walked Rhys Hoskins to begin the bottom of the 10th inning. Realmuto pushed Hoskins to second base with a single in the next at-bat.

The Phillies opted to pinch run for Hoskins, sending Quinn to second base as Bruce walked to the plate. Nogosek tossed a fastball wide on his first pitch to Bruce. He came back into the strike zone for his second offering. Bruce pelted the 95.6 mph fastball to center field. The ball carried over the head of Mets center fielder Juan Legares, allowing Quinn to score standing up.

The Phillies mobbed Bruce and Quinn at the plate to celebrate the triumph. Bruce was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two strikeouts in the win. Segura was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Phillies. Mets outfielder Dominic Smith went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a walk in the loss.

New York and Philadelphia conclude the National League East series at 1:05 p.m. Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.