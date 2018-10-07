College Football Roundup: Texas stuns Oklahoma

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Freshman Cameron Dicker booted a 40-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining and 19th-ranked Texas upset seventh-ranked Oklahoma by a 48-45 count in college football action Saturday in Dallas.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and 314 yards, and ran for two scores. His biggest play was running for four yards on third-and-3 to keep the Longhorns' game-winning drive alive. He later ran eight yards on a draw to set up Dicker's kick.

The Longhorns built a sizable advantage then had to hang on after quarterback Kyler Murray rallied the Sooners with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Alabama 65, Arkansas 31

Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns and 334 yards and the top-ranked Crimson Tide were never threatened in continuing their dominance of the host Razorbacks.

Alabama scored its first touchdown a mere 21 seconds into the game and has now defeated the Razorbacks 12 straight times.

Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 13

Jake Fromm tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs easily overcame their first deficit of the season by rolling to a home win over the Commodores.

Georgia's Terry Goodwin was at the receiving end of a 75-yard scoring strike from Fromm.

Ohio State 49, Indiana 26

Another day, another strong outing from first-year starter Dwayne Haskins Jr., who threw for a career-best 455 yards and tied the school record of six touchdowns, as the Buckeyes fought off the visiting Hoosiers.

Clemson 63, Wake Forest 3

Travis Etienne ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns and the visiting Tigers compiled 471 yards rushing in a rout of the Demon Deacons.

The game marked the first time since 2006 that three Clemson players ran for at least 100 yards apiece.