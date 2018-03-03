Notebook: Rice DE Padgett, 21, found dead in apartment

Rice defensive end Blain Padgett was found dead in his apartment on Friday, the school confirmed in a statement. He was 21.

No cause of death has been released. According to Houston's ABC affiliate KTRK-TV, Padgett "apparently died in his sleep."

Padgett missed a workout on Friday morning, prompting teammates and coaches to become worried and contact his family, according to ABC 13.

"Our team is devastated by this news," Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said in a statement. "All of my thoughts right now are how best to help Blain's family and his teammates in this very difficult period."

A junior from Sour Lake, Texas, Padgett recorded a defensive line-best 41 tackles in 2016 and had 3.5 career sacks. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was limited to just three games in 2017 due to a shoulder injury.

--Indiana defensive back Johnny Albomonte and former Hoosier Thomas Henderson were arrested on felony drug charges.

According to a report by the Indianapolis Star, the pair was dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance -- with both charges classified as level 6 felonies. The Bloomington (Ind.) Police Department's special investigations unit executed an arrest warrant Friday at the Bloomington apartment.

"Detectives within the special investigations unit received and began an investigation regarding this residence," Bloomington Police Capt. Steve Kellams said in an email to the newspaper. "Detectives purchased drugs on multiple occasions over the last month."

Kellams also said in the email that both players admitted to dealing marijuana.

--Memphis defensive tackle Jared Gentry was kicked off the team following a drug-related arrest earlier in the week, according to the Memphis Commercial-Appeal.

Gentry, who was expected to be an important piece of the team's defense this year, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges. Gentry was dismissed two days later after an investigation by the school.

According to Shelby County (Tenn.) court records, Gentry was arrested on felony possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, deliver and sell. The 20-year-old was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in county criminal court Friday and bond was set at $3,000.

An athletics department spokesperson at Memphis told the Commercial-Appeal that Gentry was dismissed from the team for violating team rules and suspended from the campus during its investigation.

--Former Hawaii defensive tackle Viane Moala transferred to Utah, the Pac-12 school announced via Twitter.

Moala must sit out the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He still has two years of eligibility.

Last season, Moala was an All-Mountain West Conference honorable mention after registering 36 tackles (5.5 for loss), a blocked punt and a forced fumble.