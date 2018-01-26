Home / Sports News / College Football

Auburn Tigers QB Jarrett Stidham has minor shoulder surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 26, 2018 at 7:34 PM
Auburn starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder recently, the school confirmed this week.

The school described it as "a minor (surgical) procedure" on his left shoulder that was performed in January,

Specifics of the surgery and the expected time of recovery were not disclosed.

Head coach Gus Malzahn "expects (Stidham) to participate in spring practice," according to the school's statement.

Stidham started every game under center for the SEC West champion Tigers in 2017. Stidham threw for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, becoming just the second Auburn quarterback to throw for 3,000-plus yards in a single season.

Stidham, a redshirt sophomore, announced earlier this month that he would be returning to Auburn next fall rather than enter the NFL draft.

