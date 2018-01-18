Bill Snyder: Grandson of Kansas State Wildcats head coach dies

The grandson of Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and the son of Wildcats assistant coach Sean Snyder died Wednesday.

Kansas State confirmed in a statement Thursday morning that 22-year-old Matthew Snyder died.

USA Today reported the death is being investigated as a suicide, and a police spokesperson told the Kansas City Star that it has been classified as an "unintended death."

"Right now it is still being classified as an unintended death," the spokesperson told the Star. "A suicide does fall under that category, but at this time 'unintended death' is the language that we are using until we can further investigate."

Emergency personnel were called on Wednesday to the address of the house owned by Sean Snyder and his wife.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time," Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family's privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy."