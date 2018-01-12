Home / Sports News / College Football

South Carolina coach Muschamp inks six-year extension

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 3:44 PM
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp received a six-year, $28.2 million contract after leading the Gamecocks to a nine-win season, the school announced Friday.

The contract, which includes a three-year extension that keeps Muschamp with the university through the 2023 season, was approved by the school's board of trustees. The first year of the deal will net him $4.2 million, and Muschamp will earn an additional $200,000 each season before peaking at $5.2 million in 2023.

Muschamp, 46, took over a 3-9 team under Steve Spurrier's final season and posted a 6-7 mark in his first campaign at the helm. The Gamecocks went 9-4 in 2017, marking the program's most victories in a season since posting an 11-win campaign in 2013.

South Carolina has played in back-to-back bowl games, winning the Outback Bowl this year.

Each of Muschamp's returning assistants also received new deals and raises. Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will make $1.2 million for each of the next three seasons while offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will make $650,000 for the next two years.

