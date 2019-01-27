Unranked Purdue Boilermakers upset No. 6 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans suffered an upset loss against Purdue on Sunday. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Unranked Purdue raced out to a 37-19 halftime lead and never looked back, defeating the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans 73-63 on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers led by as much as 23 points with a little over 13 minutes left before Michigan State cut the deficit to four. The Spartans (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) fell short despite their run.

Purdue senior guard Ryan Cline led the team with 17 points and Carsen Edwards added 14 points as the Boilermakers (14-6, 7-2 Big Ten) won their fourth consecutive game and 12th straight victory at home.

Sophomore guard Nojel Eastern scored 12 points, freshman forward Aaron Wheeler had 11 points and center Matt Haarms added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston had 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Senior guard Matt McQuaid scored 12 points and forward Nick Ward had nine points and three rebounds.

The Spartans' loss snapped a pair of school records. Entering Sunday's contest, Michigan State had a 21-game winning streak against conference opponents and a 12-game winning streak in road games against Big Ten foes.

MSU has a small break before a home game against the Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 3-6 Big Ten) on Saturday. Purdue challenges the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-13, 0-9 Big Ten) on Thursday.