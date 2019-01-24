2019 McDonald's All-American Game rosters unveiled

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The McDonald's All-American rosters were unveiled on Thursday, as some of the elite prospects in the country earned recognition and a trip to the 42nd annual McDonald's All-American Game.

Five schools have multiple commits selected to play, with Arizona, Kentucky, Duke, Florida and Villanova each sending two. Players headlining the boy's game include James Wiseman (No. 1 ESPN, No. 1 247Sports), Anthony Edwards (No. 5 ESPN, No. 4 247Sports), Cole Anthony (No. 2 ESPN, No. 3 247Sports), Vernon Carey (No. 3 ESPN, No. 2 247Sports) and Jaden McDaniels (No. 6 ESPN, No. 5 247Sports).

Overall, 13 programs represent the rosters, including six uncommitted players. Anthony is the top unsigned prospect remaining in the 2019 class.

It's the first time in the game's history that three players from the same high school made the roster. IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sent Josh Green, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Armando Bacot to the game.

On the girl's side, the 18th annual McDonald's All-American Girls Game released its list of 24 players.

South Carolina, Stanford and Florida State led both rosters with three players each.

The McDonald's All-American Game on the boy's side takes place on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The girl's game will happen on March 28 at the same location.

Below are the full rosters for each game.

Boy's East roster

Precious Achiuwa (uncommitted), Cole Anthony (uncommitted), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Vernon Carey (Duke), Anthony Edwards (uncommitted), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Josiah James (Tennessee), Scottie Lewis (Florida), Jaden McDaniels (uncommitted), Wendell Moore (Duke), Isaiah Stewart (Washington), Trendon Watford (uncommitted).

Boy's West roster

Bryan Antoine (Villanova), Josh Green (Arizona), Matthew Hurt (uncommitted), Tre Mann (Florida), Nico Mannion (Arizona), Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky), Isaiah Mobley (USC), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova), Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky), Samuell Williamson (Louisville), James Wiseman (Memphis).

Girl's East roster

River Baldwin (Florida State), Breanna Beal (South Carolina), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Jakia Brown-Turner (NC State), Samantha Brunelle (Notre Dame), Zia Cooke (South Carolina), Aubrey Griffin (UConn), Jordan Horston (Tennessee), Diamond Miller (Maryland), Ashley Owusu (Maryland), Sammie Puisis (Florida State), Celeste Taylor (Texas).

Girl's West roster

Francesca Belibi (Stanford), Kierstan Bell (Ohio State), Kennedy Brown (Oregon State), Nyah Green (Louisville), Angel Jackson (USC), Rickea Jackson (Mississippi State), Haley Jones (Stanford), Jordyn Oliver (Baylor), Charisma Osborne (UCLA), Jaden Owens (UCLA), Anaya Peoples (Notre Dame), Ashten Prechtel (Stanford).