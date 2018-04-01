March Madness: Villanova edges Kansas in Final Four

April 1 (UPI) -- Villanova beat Kansas 95-79 Saturday to advance to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The No. 1 Wildcats capped off the night with their victory against the No. 1 Jayhawks. Villanova took a 3-2 lead on Eric Paschall's 3-pointer 1:21 seconds into the game and never looked back.

And the 3-pointers kept falling.

"That was just one of those nights where we made every shot to start the game," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in his postgame news conference. "When you do that -- get up 22-4 and you are a decent free throw shooting team -- it's tough to come back on us."

"Actually it has happened to us. I feel bad, because Kansas they are a great team. We just made every shot. That happens sometimes. We can't depend on that. We are just fortunate it happened to us tonight."

The Wildcats went on to splash in 17 more from downtown, setting a Final Four record. Pascal went 4-for-5 from 3-point range, scoring a game-high 24 points. Devonte' Graham led the Jayhawks with 23 points.

Villanova pushed the advantage to 18 points in the first half and owned a 47-32 edge at the break. The Wildcats would dominate just as much in the final frame, pushing the lead to 22 points.

"They did a great job of knocking down shots, obviously, making the extra pass," Graham said after the game. "They had us rotating a lot and picking and popping. It's hard to guard for us. You just gotta give them a lot of credit for what they did."

Michigan and Villanova battle for the college basketball crown at 9:20 p.m. Monday at the Alamodome.