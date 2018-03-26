Jalen Rose's 100-year-old grandma talks trash to Sister Jean

March 26 (UPI) -- Jalen Rose's grandma -- a 100-year-old Michigan fan -- talked some trash to Loyola's "Sister Jean" this weekend on social media.

Rose posted a video of Mary Belle Hicks Sunday on Instagram. The post came after the Wolverines beat Florida State 58-54 on Saturday to advance to the Final Four. Michigan now battles the 11-seed Loyola Ramblers at 6:09 p.m. Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The winner advances to the National Championship on April 2.

"'Sister Jean,' it has been a good ride. But it's over Saturday," Hicks said in the short video. "Go Blue. 100."

Hicks sported a Michigan Basketball shirt and a Michigan hat in the footage.

"Sister Jean," or Jean Dolores-Schmidt, is the 98-year-old chaplain for the Chicago-Loyola basketball team. She avidly supports the Ramblers and even provides scouting reports for their opponents. She has also attended all of the Ramblers' games during their improbable run into the Final Four.

Dolores-Schmidt filled out a bracket before the tournament, but had the Ramblers losing in the Sweet 16. "Sister Jean" is now a viral sensation, with her likeness being used on everything from socks to bobbleheads. She was even mentioned in a tweet by former president and basketball fan Barack Obama.

"Grammie has a Final Four message for Sister Jean!! #GoBlue #Keepingit100," Rose wrote for the caption on the Instagram video.

Rose starred for the Wolverines from 1991 through 1993.

The Michigan players were asked about "Sister Jean" during their postgame interviews on Sunday after knocking off the Florida State Seminoles.

"I don't know Sister Jean is, no disrespect," junior guard Charles Matthews said at the news conference.

"I feel very emotional about the whole thing," Sister Jean told reporters Sunday. "But that doesn't stop me from talking. I want to thank everybody who had a part in this. I keep saying, 'be careful, San Antonio, the Ramblers are on their way.'"