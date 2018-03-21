March Madness: Southwest live-tweets Xavier game for fan on flight

March 21 (UPI) -- Southwest Airlines came through in the clutch for a passenger who wanted updates on the Xavier and Florida State college basketball game.

Renee Stoeckle tweeted on Sunday night that she couldn't get her livestream to work while on board her flight from Ohio to Florida.

"Paid $8 for wifi on @SouthwestAir and it isn't strong enough to stream March Madness," she wrote. "Hold down the fort for me, @XavierMBB.

Five minutes after the tweet, Mike from the @SouthwestAir account followed up.

"Sorry to disappoint, Renée," Mike tweeted. "Please know we limit access to certain high bandwidth applications and websites. That said, you're up 34-32 at the half."

"Thanks, Mike," Stoeckle responded. "Any chance you can live tweet the second half for me?"

"Gotcha," Mike said.

Mike went on to tweet about steals, dunks, foul trouble and scoring margins over the next hour, before finally delivering the bad news.

"Florida State with the comeback. 75-70 final," he wrote.

Xavier's Macura offensive foul driving to the line. He's done for the night with five fouls. -Mike — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

"@XavierMBB may have lost tonight, but I still get to crown the #MVP," Stoeckle tweeted. "Shoutout to Mike at @SouthwestAir, the true winner of #MarchMadness."

Xavier's athletic department responded to the gesture on Tuesday.

"We're still not over Sunday's result, but WOW, you have to be impressed by Southwest Airlines' customer service," Xavier wrote on its athletic department's Facebook page.

Florida State battles Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 at 9:59 p.m. Thursday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.