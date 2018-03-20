Home / Sports News / College Basketball

Texas freshman Mo Bamba declares for NBA Draft

By Alex Butler  |  March 20, 2018 at 3:59 PM
March 20 (UPI) -- Texas freshman star Mohamed Bamba has declared for the 2018 NBA Draft.

"After an incredibly rewarding year at the University of Texas, I will not be returning school as I will be entering the NBA Draft," Bamba said in a statement.

Bamba, 19, averaged 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Longhorns this season. Texas lost 87-83 to Nevada in its first-round matchup in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Bamba had 13 points and 14 rebounds in that contest, but fouled out before overtime.

After the exit, Bamba gave an emotional hug to Texas head coach Shaka Smart in the middle of Smart's postgame interview.

Bamba is listed at 6-foot-11. His 111 blocks were a school record. He led the Big 12 in blocks and rebounds. Bamba is slated to be a top-5 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

