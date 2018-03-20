Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off perplexing alley-oop dunk

March 20 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the only person on the planet who can pull off the alley-oop he put down in the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The Greek Freak" brought in the mammoth in the final minute of the first half during the Bucks' 124-117 setback Monday at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was guarding Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe out on the right elbow with 1:09 remaining. Bledsoe decided to heave the ball up toward the rim.

Bledsoe's feed was a bit errant, but it didn't matter for "The Greek Freak." Antetokounmpo somehow managed to corral the pass -- which was thrown way behind his body -- and bring it back toward the rim with his right hand for a massive throw down.

The dunk cut into the Cavaliers lead, but Cleveland still had a 58-55 edge. Antetokounmpo finished the night with a team-high 37 points and had 11 rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory.

"LeBron brings out the best in me." pic.twitter.com/dbgYE5GPAx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 20, 2018

"This is the first player that ever scored 40 on me...that easy," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. "It's hard, he can drive the ball, shoot the ball..he's getting his teammates in the right spot. He's the best player in the world."

Antetokounmpo also talked about the possibility of facing James in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

"It would be a great experience. I think LeBron brings the best out of me," he said. "It would be a fun playoff series to watch."