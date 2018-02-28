Shareef O'Neal commits to UCLA after decommitting from Arizona

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Elite high school basketball prospect Shareef O'Neal has committed to UCLA.

Several sources reported the move early Wednesday, before O'Neal confirmed the news himself by posting a photo with his family, decked out in Bruins gear.

The decision comes after O'Neal announced his decision to decommitt from Arizona, following an ESPN report, which specified that Wildcats coach Sean Miller allegedly discussed a $100,000 payment to Wildcats star DeAndre Ayton on a line wiretapped by the FBI.

O'Neal -- the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal -- committed to the University of Arizona in April. He announced on Friday that he was decommitting from the school.

"At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team," O'Neal tweeted Friday.

At this time I'm am opening up my recruitment due to the current events with the UofA Bball team.I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018 I wanted to send a personal thank you to coach miller , coach romar , coach phelps , and all the Arizona staff and fans for all the support they’ve shown my family and I. — Shareef O’Neal (@SSJreef) February 24, 2018

"I would like to thank all the coaches for recruiting me. At the time my family and I think it's in my best interest to look at other options to assure my play in the NCAA next year."

"I wanted to send a personal thank you to coach Miller , coach Romar , coach Phelps , and all the Arizona staff and fans for all the support they've shown my family and I."

O'Neal's coach, Anthony Davis, told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that O'Neal was headed to Los Angeles.

O'Neal is ranked No. 29 in the 2018 ESPN 100 rankings. UCLA also has commitments in the class from Moses Brown, Jules Bernard, David Singleton III and Tyger Campbell, who are also in the top 100 rankings for the class of 2018.