Nov. 2 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a habit of breaking Guinness World Records beat one of his own records by completing 454 juggling catches in 1 minute while blindfolded.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, originated the record for most juggling catches in one minute with three objects (blindfolded) in March 2016 when he completed 364 catches.

Advertisement

Rush beat his own record in 2017, at the FIRST Robotics nationals competition in St. Louis, Mo., when he achieved 428 catches.

The record-breaker, who has several other juggling records to his name, broke his own record yet again this month when he managed 454 catches in the allotted time.